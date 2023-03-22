Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 20,236 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.77. 2,120,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,977,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.