Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 305 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,236,000 after acquiring an additional 119,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DexCom by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.90. The stock had a trading volume of 309,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $264,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $264,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,676 shares of company stock worth $18,980,316 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

