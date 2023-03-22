Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,581 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.47. 31,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,440. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

