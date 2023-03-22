Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $367.84. 998,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,128. The company has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

