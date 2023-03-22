PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 7,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,371,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

