PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson Sells 7,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PDC Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

PDCE stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.54.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $490,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $147,838,000 after buying an additional 386,846 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,274,000 after buying an additional 323,649 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

