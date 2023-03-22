PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $7.34 EPS

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,468. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $106.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $501,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,780.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their price objective on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

