Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) were down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 2,296,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,862,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PEB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 200,605 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 42,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 42,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 480,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 159,330 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.