Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Down to $10.17

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $9.48. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 1,338,417 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

About Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 26.5% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.9% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $6,287,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

