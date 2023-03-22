Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Down to $10.17

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOFGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $9.48. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 1,338,417 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 26.5% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.9% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $6,287,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.