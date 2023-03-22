Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Down to $10.17

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $9.48. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 1,338,417 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
See Also
