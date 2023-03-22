Pharos Energy plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PHAR opened at GBX 22.70 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Pharos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.90 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.99 million, a PE ratio of 283.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.15.

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £985.92 ($1,210.76). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,972 shares of company stock valued at $294,902. Insiders own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

