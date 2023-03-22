Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.10. 1,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

Piaggio & C. Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.04.

About Piaggio & C.

(Get Rating)

Piaggio & C SpA engages in the manufacturer and marketing of two wheel motor vehicles. It offers scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds marketed under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas; India; and Asia Pacific 2W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.