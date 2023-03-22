PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.24

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and traded as low as $6.08. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 59,610 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
