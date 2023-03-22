PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.24

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and traded as low as $6.08. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 59,610 shares changing hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,531 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.2% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,222 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.