PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 264,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 98,575 shares.The stock last traded at $94.61 and had previously closed at $94.57.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDUR. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $58,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 761.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

