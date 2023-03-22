Pollux Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $501,235.84 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002271 BTC on popular exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $31.05 million and $501,235.84 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.59716582 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $460,611.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

