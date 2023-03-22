Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $238.62

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.62 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 220.10 ($2.70). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.76), with a volume of 739,542 shares traded.

Polymetal International Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 258.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 238.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70.

About Polymetal International

(Get Rating)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.