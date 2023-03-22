PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Sells $46,668.15 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,505 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $46,668.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,159.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PWSC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. 989,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,369. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWSC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

