PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Acquires New Shares in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Insider Transactions at Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 27,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $35,582.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,149,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

