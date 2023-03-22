PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Invests $29.67 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 77,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,666,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 28.2% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $402.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

