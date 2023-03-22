PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 867 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $371.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $429.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

