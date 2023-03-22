PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.5% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

HDV stock opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

