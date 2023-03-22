PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.04

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.04 and traded as high as $85.90. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $83.60, with a volume of 7,632 shares traded.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.75.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $1,544,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,676,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNRG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

