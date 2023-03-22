PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.04

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.04 and traded as high as $85.90. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $83.60, with a volume of 7,632 shares traded.
PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $1,544,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,676,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources
About PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
