ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 155,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 446,790 shares.The stock last traded at $12.27 and had previously closed at $11.93.

ACDC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

