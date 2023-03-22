Prom Price Hits $4.77 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Prom has a market capitalization of $87.09 million and $4.27 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00017500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00030351 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00200315 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,276.37 or 1.00029894 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.14960077 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,336,352.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.