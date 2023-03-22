Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Sells $238,600.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. 595,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,537. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 3,195.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

