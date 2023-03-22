PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

