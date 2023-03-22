Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €76.00 ($81.72) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.11% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ETR:PUM traded up €1.84 ($1.98) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €53.86 ($57.91). 547,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. Puma has a 52-week low of €41.31 ($44.42) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($86.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.74.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

