Pundi X (New) Achieves Market Cap of $115.77 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $115.77 million and $5.95 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00355396 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,089.78 or 0.25822673 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010085 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.4609711 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $8,534,322.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

