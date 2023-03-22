Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Shares Up 0.3%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99. 206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,879,000.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.