Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMM stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.