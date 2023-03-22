PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 38.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PVH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.61.

PVH Trading Up 2.6 %

PVH Announces Dividend

Shares of PVH stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

