Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Oatly Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.07 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 54.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Oatly Group stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

