Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.45) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of FDMT opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $587.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,144 shares of company stock worth $638,910. 11.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,404,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,530,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,657,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after buying an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 197,504 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

