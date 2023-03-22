Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Cut by Analyst

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BRC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for BRC’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

BRC Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.34. BRC has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in BRC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,577,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRC by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of BRC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 3rd quarter worth $6,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BRC

In other BRC news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

