Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sportradar Group AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sportradar Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportradar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

SRAD stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 210.04 and a beta of 1.99. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,918,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,080,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after buying an additional 1,116,279 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

