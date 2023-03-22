Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $210.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.72. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

