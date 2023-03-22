Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Lowered by Wedbush

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

