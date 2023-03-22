QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Stock analysts at Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,066,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.