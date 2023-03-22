Quantum 1-Day Volume Hits $181,751.62 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,612.90 and approximately $181,751.62 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001002 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,795.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

