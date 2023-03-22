Quantum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $181,786.67 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,608.42 and $181,786.67 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00030416 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019055 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003463 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00200159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,341.06 or 1.00032044 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001002 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,795.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

