Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Quixant Stock Performance

LON:QXT opened at GBX 187.10 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169.26. Quixant has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £124.38 million, a PE ratio of 3,100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Quixant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.38) target price on shares of Quixant in a research note on Tuesday.

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

Further Reading

