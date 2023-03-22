Radicle (RAD) Trading Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

Radicle (RAD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00007343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $97.66 million and $15.45 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radicle has traded up 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network that uses its native token, RAD, to enable developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle is built on open protocols and extends Git’s peer-to-peer nature to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms, while also leveraging Ethereum for global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link, which disseminates data via gossip to enable decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. All data on the network is stored locally by peers, enabling developers to share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. Radicle can be used with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the Radicle project’s founding team, to create an identity, host code, and collaborate with others on the network.”

