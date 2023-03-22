Radix (XRD) Price Hits $0.0412

Radix (XRD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Radix has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market cap of $215.00 million and approximately $950,416.08 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,221,631,811 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

