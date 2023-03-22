Raydium Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $46.90 million and $3.55 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00355585 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,381.71 or 0.25834179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 94.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010090 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,232,850 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.