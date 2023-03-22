Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.50.

SIS opened at C$15.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.02 and a 1 year high of C$18.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

