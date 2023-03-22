Raymond James Comments on HLS Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HLS Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Shares of HLS stock opened at C$7.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.36. The stock has a market cap of C$226.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.86. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.51%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

