Raymond James Comments on HLS Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HLS Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of HLS stock opened at C$7.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.36. The stock has a market cap of C$226.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.86. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46.
HLS Therapeutics Dividend Announcement
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
See Also
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.