Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Etsy (ETSY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY):
- 3/16/2023 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2023 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2023 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.
- 3/1/2023 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/23/2023 – Etsy had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.
- 2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $153.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $121.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 2/21/2023 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/6/2023 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/2/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
Etsy Stock Performance
Shares of Etsy stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $113.45. 875,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,797. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average of $118.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Etsy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
