Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Etsy (ETSY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY):

3/16/2023 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

3/1/2023 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $153.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $121.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/21/2023 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2023 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/2/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $113.45. 875,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,797. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average of $118.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $7,961,533 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Etsy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

