Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2023 – McCormick & Company, Incorporated had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $72.00.

3/20/2023 – McCormick & Company, Incorporated had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $69.00.

3/16/2023 – McCormick & Company, Incorporated is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – McCormick & Company, Incorporated is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2023 – McCormick & Company, Incorporated had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $63.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – McCormick & Company, Incorporated was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2023 – McCormick & Company, Incorporated had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 593,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $105.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

