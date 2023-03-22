ReddCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,438.40 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.00 million and $2,438.40 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00316459 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00022183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015914 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

