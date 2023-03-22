Rede Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CSX by 183.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $45,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Stock Down 1.1 %

CSX traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $29.01. 4,464,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,700,905. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

