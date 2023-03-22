Rede Wealth LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.76. The stock had a trading volume of 85,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,303. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23.

